Renovations set for Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, moves one step closer to a return of NASCAR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Nashville is on track to becoming one of the most exciting stops for racing in the near future.

On Friday, Mayor John Cooper announced he has signed a letter of intent with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate Fairgrounds Speedway, moving one step closer to a return of NASCAR.

I’ve signed a letter of intent with @BMSupdates to renovate @FGSpeedway and bring @NASCAR back to Nashville. The business terms of this LOI protect Nashville, with multiple revenue streams to make this a financial success. We will put this landmark back on the national stage. pic.twitter.com/Dn1yXB9nFM — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) March 5, 2021

Bristol Motor Speedway would have a long-term contract to lease, manage, and operate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, if approved by the Board of Fair Commissioners and Metropolitan Council.

“The goal of the partnership is to bring our historic racetrack back to life as a valuable and exciting part of the Fairgrounds,” said Mayor John Cooper. “We have an obligation to maintain the track, so it is smart for Nashville to engage a strong, long-term partner from the auto racing industry to operate it successfully. The business terms in this LOI protect Nashville, with multiple revenue streams to make this a financial success. We can put this landmark back on the national stage. I look forward to working with the Fair Board and the Metro Council in the months ahead.”

The sport has a long history at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, with NASCAR Cup Series races taking place at the venue from 1958 through 1984.

It’s currently the second-oldest operating motor speedway in the United States, dating back to 1904. Some of the most historic figures in the sport have raced there, including the late Dale Earnhardt. His son and longtime driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has shown his interest in bringing NASCAR back to Nashville. He was in town earlier this week and after Mayor Cooper shared the news, Earnhardt quickly responded on Twitter saying, “The dream of NASCAR returning to the historic Nashville Fairgrounds is another step closer to reality.”

The dream of Nascar returning to the historic Nashville Fairgrounds is another step closer to reality. 👍🏼👍🏼 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 5, 2021

With the wheels now in motion, proposed improvements include a racetrack renovation, noise mitigation, safety upgrades, more seating and the addition of auxiliary facilities.

Here are key terms to the letter of intent: