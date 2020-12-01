Redemption sweet for Titans receiver AJ Brown

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs back an onside kick for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

No one has more 40 yard touchdowns the last two years than Titans receiver AJ Brown who has 8 already.

Headed into Sunday’s game against Indianapolis he was not thinking about any of them, well 6 of them because 2 came in that game.\

He was thinking about the one that got away, the huge drop he had in Nashville that would have put the Titans up 14-0 on the Colts and completely changed a game the Titans ultimately lost.

“Oh, I replayed it. It was in my mind for like two weeks, to be honest.” Brown said after the game Sunday, “It was definitely a rough week. I was just trying to just shade back, but I have learned, it’s week-to-week, some highs and lows, you’ve got to appreciate the lows because it gives you more motivation.”

Brown more than redeemed himself with a 69 yard touchdown that gave the Titans a 14-7 lead and then a 45 yard kick return that iced the 45-26 victory.

It is truly shocking that the Titans have two very similar players at different position. Brown and Derrick Henry are hulking, oversized players at their position, but both also possess breakaway speed and can pop the big one at any time.

So, while at first glance their physiques and physicality overwhelm you and often opponents, it is their ability to take it the distance at any time that has changed so many games the last two years for the Titans.

In Brown’s rookie season he only caught 52 passes, but averaged a staggering 20.2 yards per catch. That is big play, not bruiser. This season he has 40 catches and is averaging 15.9 per catch, still a really good number.

His physicality is a big part of the equation though. Brown is so strong he is often able to shake off or simply throw aside the first tackler and that is when he uses his instant acceleration to pull away.

AJ Brown is a rare combination of power, speed and play making ability and he is unlike any receiver we have seen here before.