Rapinoe rips FIFA for lack of investment in Women’s game

England head coach Philip Neville smiles to United States’ Megan Rapinoe after the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

LYON, France ⁠— As the USWNT gears up for another World Cup Final, veteran midfielder Megan Rapinoe had some other things on her mind. On Saturday, she was brought into a packed FIFA press conference, hoping she would promote Sunday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup final between the United States and the Netherlands.

While Rapinoe did talk about her excitement for the upcoming match, along with respectfully and enthusiastically talking up her teammates, her coach, and opponent, she also made sure she spoke her mind.

Megan Rapinoe made it clear that it is still her number one mission to spread the word about the importance of respecting the women’s game, but most of all investing in it.

“We are worthy of that investment,” she said.

This driven captain of the USWNT wasn’t backing down, ripping FIFA for its lack of care for the game and for critics of the sport who are troubled by female celebrations.

“I know we take a great deal of pride trying to push the game forward, not only in our own country but abroad,” Rapinoe said, speaking for all her teammates who embrace this leadership position.

And it looks like the USWNT will have the voice and leadership of Rapinoe on Sunday. She didn’t play in the Semifinal against England, with a hamstring injury but the veteran says she won’t miss Sunday.