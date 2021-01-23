Ramon Foster talks hiring of Tennessee AD Danny White, what’s next for the football program

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra report, News 2’s Kayla Anderson and VFL Ramon Foster discuss the Tennessee Volunteers recent hiring of Athletics Director Danny White.

Foster explains why he thinks the Vols got the hire right. He also talks about next steps for White and how quickly a head football coach will be hired.

You can catch Ramon Foster weekdays from 6pm-9am on J-Mart and Ramon. Listen to it on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville.

To watch the full interview, click on the video above.