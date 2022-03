After five seasons in Nashville Jayon Brown has left the Titans to sign a free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brown was a productive player for the Titans starting 39 games, registering 9.5 sacks, 4 interceptions and 28 passes defended.

It was in the passing game where the speedy linebacker from UCLA excelled for the Titans, but he did struggle with injuries at times missing 15 games over the last three seasons.