Racing returns to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on June 27

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The COVID-19 pandemic shutdown sports in Music City for almost two months, but after several postponements, racing is finally making its return to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

“Here in Nashville we’re probably going to be the first sporting event to get back going, even if it is with limited capacity fans, people are ready to get out and do things and our racers are ready too,” said Randy Dyce, President of Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

Chase Johnson is a 14-year-old driver out of Mt.Juliet, and has technically began racing in other locations, but he says nothing compares to the speed on this track and he’s thrilled to be back.

“I’m pretty excited, we’ve raced at a few other places recently but I’m ready to be back home,” said Johnson.

With Nashville entering Phase 3 of its plan to reopen on Monday, the Speedway is planning for fans to be in attendance. The grandstands currently hold around 15,000 but they’re planning for about 25% capacity, equaling out to be around 3,000-4,000 fans.

“Everyone has a different opinion about everything but we’ve put out a ‘know before you go’ on all our social media platforms, so they know what to do and expect when they come. We’ve made done everything that needs to be done to make it comfortable and safe for everyone,” added Dyce.

While there was a delayed start to the season, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway officials hope to race all six originally scheduled local events within the 2020 calendar year.

The first race on Saturday is expected to start at 5:30 and this a the list of the night’s events:

Pro late models along with super trucks, limited late models, street stocks, pure stocks, front runners, legends and bandoleros.