Racing President tryouts kick off the Washington Nationals’ 2020 season preps

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA/CNN) — The sweat, the struggle, the sweet dance moves. Forty-four hopefuls trying out to become one of the racing Presidents for the Washington Nationals.

Around 20 to 25 of them will be chosen, representing at every Nats game, as well as, hundreds of other appearances.

The applicants compete in a 40-yard dash, then races like the ones they’ll do during the games. Next up, there’s their freestyle dance moves and a victory pose.

The Nats say all the presidents’ heads weigh between 40 to 50 pounds, but there is one noggin that’s clearly the biggest. Thomas Jefferson’s head is about 25% from the next largest, Abraham Lincoln.

And for those selected, you won’t see their faces outside of the presidents again.

“This kind of signals the start of the next season, so 2020 we’re ready to go and we’re ready to keep that momentum going,” said Tom Davis, Entertainment Coordinator for the Washington Nationals.

And the ultimate test for the competitors, even when they go down, they always finish the fight.