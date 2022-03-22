NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When the Nashville Predators came to Nashville in 1998, they soon realized the work to build up Smashville included much more than just creating Preds fans.

They needed more hockey fans.

So, when it comes to growing the game here in the Music City, there’s one of the team’s many programs in particular that’s Making us Proud

“I think I might want to be a famous hockey player,” said 8-year-old Harper.

Hearing that statement from a little girl in Tennessee would have been very surprising about a decade ago. But, the Preds are looking to change that.

“Here in Nashville with young girls, there’s a lot of buzz around female hockey right now and it’s super exciting,” said Delaney Collins, the ambassador for female hockey for the Nashville Predators.

The Preds created a Girls Hockey program to help grow the sport and to make it even more accessible.

“So, this is free. We got a half-million dollar grant from the Nashville Predators and the NHLPA and I just think that’s in and of itself why we’re here. That alone is incredible. That allows us these girls to come out, they get equipment, they get to touch the puck, they’re making friends,” said Collins.

Don’t let the the word “free” fool you. This is a legit program run by a woman who spent two decades as a player and coach for Team Canada.

“My vision for the future is we’re going to produce Olympians and college athletes. Eventually, I want to see the girls come through want to go play Division I or Division III women’s hockey and want to go play Team USA hockey. I don’t think that’s asking too much in the long-term vision.”

The Preds backing does more than just financially support the girls, it also serves as inspiration.

“They’re thrilled to be here. I know they know it trickles down from the organization,” said Collins. “They wear the colors, they watch the games. I give them homework assignments to watch certain players do certain things and it seems to be working.”

It’s early, but the groundwork is already being laid.

“I really like it all!” said Harper. “I like doing all the crossovers, I like having the challenge of keeping the puck with trying to shoot some goals, trying to get past the goalies. I kind of like it all.”

To learn more about the Preds Girls Hockey program and how to sign up, follow this link.