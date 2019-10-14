Protection problems persist for Titans in Denver

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota gets up slowly after being sacked by the Jacksonville Jaguars defense during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

DENVER, Co. – Another week, another discussion about the Titans struggling offensive line.

Taylor Lewan returned for his second game of the season, and rookie Nate Davis got the start and put in solid minutes at right guard.

Despite different personnel, it’s still the same story.

Marcus Mariota and Ryan Tannehill were sacked a combined 7 times in Denver.

This, from a Broncos defense that carried with them 5 sacks on the season before Sunday’s contest against Tennessee.

After a second interception from Mariota, Mike Vrabel, trying to create an offensive spark, put in the backup, Ryan Tannehill.

Although the change in signal caller happened mid-way through the third quarter, Tannehill racked up one more sack (4) than Mariota (3).

As a result, neither quarterback put up any points.

“We have to score some points, and taking sacks isn’t going to help us score any points,” said Vrabel.

The offensive line has now forfeited 29 sacks on the season – an NFL worst.

“It is frustrating. It would be ridiculous to sit here and say everything’s fine,” said Lewan. “We have a job to do and for me I have to focus on what I can do.”

Vrabel has yet to name a starter for next week’s home game against the LA Chargers, but regardless of who’s taking snaps, the protection makes the job tough for either guy.