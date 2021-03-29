Projections vary for Titans at #22 in NFL Draft

Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman (13) makes a catch in the end zone that was disallowed due to a penalty, during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

We are less than a month away from the NFL Draft… It is time to start buckling down on my draft material for the Titans.

I toured some of the mock drafts Monday night, here are some of the projections for the Tennessee Titans at #22.

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN) – Kadarius Toney – WR (Florida)

Lance Zierlein (NFL) – Greg Newsome II – CB (Northwestern)

Bucky Brooks (NFL) – Greg Newsome II – CB (Northwestern)

Austin Gayle (PFF) – Elijah Moore – WR (Ole Miss)

Ryan Wilson (CBS) – Azeez Ojulari – Edge (Georgia)

Ric Serritella (SI) – Greg Rousseau – Edge (Miami, FL)

I like all of these picks, because too me they all project “the best player on the board” and while they all address a need they are not just clearly drafting for need.

That is the first time I have seen Moore projected that high, but it does come on the heels of a very strong pro day so I do not think it is an outlandish selection. He had a monster season last year as well with 86 rec. 1193 yards and 8 TD’s. He also has the AJ Brown stamp of approval after he tweeted at the Titans to not “screw this up”.

Rashod Bateman from Minnesota is another receiver I have seen the Titans connected with at 22, if he is still there.

I could also see the Titans going offensive line in the first round as well. I expect a couple of tackle prospects to start popping up in mocks for the Titans after the release of Dennis Kelly. We will see how they start to project as we get closer to draft day.

Wide receiver, edge, offensive line, cornerback, even tight end, it does not matter. The Titans have needs to be filled in the draft and they do not have to be picky.

They need young players to come in and give them snaps and relief against the salary cap.