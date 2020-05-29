Professional golfer Brandt Snedeker enjoying time off, caddying for son

Franklin, Tenn. (WKRN)- Nashville’s own Brandt Snedeker will be the first to tell you he’s excited to get back to work when the PGA Tour starts up on June 11th but in the meantime he’s been working on his golf game and caddying for his younger son, Austin on the Sneds Tour

“It’s a very humbling experience as any parent would tell you because you aren’t in control of anything and especially somebody like me who’s used to people watching, now I get to watch them,” said Snedeker.

Snedeker knows what it’s like to win on tour, he’s done it nine times, but for the past couple of weeks, the Vanderbilt alum celebrated in a different way, watching his son make some clutch shots, and even hitting a hole-in-one.

“I can’t believe it I haven’t had one (hole-in-one) in nine years, so he’s got me beat, but it’s one of those moments that is so special and that’s why I’m involved in this tour,” said Snedeker.

The Sneds Tour partners with The Tennessee Golf Foundation, giving kids an opportunity to experience playing competitive golf all around the state. TGF President Whit Turnbow said they’ve had record numbers of registrations over the last couple of week.s

“This tour will play about 8,000 rounds of golf around that state from Nashville to Memphis in the next couple of months, and that is tremendous,” said Turnbow.

And that is the feeling that Snedeker has enjoyed during his time away from the tour. He’s soaked up every minute of family time, and been able to make memories he won’t forget.

Snedeker added, “I caddied for him three times in tournaments this week, I’ve done that three times in his whole life. I’ve been able to spend some time and have some fun like I wouldn’t normally be able to do.”