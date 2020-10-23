Previewing the Titans and Steelers with Nate Washington

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) Who better to break down the Titans and Steelers match-up than a man that played for both organizations?

Nate Washington broke into the NFL as an undrafted wide receiver with the Steelers in 2005. Washington played four seasons in Pittsburgh, winning two Super Bowl titles.



In 2009 as a free agent, Washington signed a six-year contract with the Titans. From 2009-2014, Washington caught 354 passes for the two-tone blue. His most productive season as a Pro came in 2011 when he caught 74 passes for 1,023 yards. During the 2013 season, Washington served as one of the team captains.

Cory Curtis caught up with Nate to get his take on Sunday’s Titans-Steelers game.