PREVIEW: USMNT to face Mexico in Gold Cup final

United States National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter, left, walks off the pitch with players during a weather delay in the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal soccer match against Jamaica Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

One down, one to go for Team USA.

The US Women’s National team took down Netherlands 2-0 to win back-to-back World Cup Titles, and the Men’s National team is looking to make it to titles in one day.

The stars and stripes are set to face rival Mexico in the 2019 Gold Cup final today in Chicago, IL.

The Gold Cup is the first tournament the US has participated in since last year’s disappointment of failing to qualify for the World Cup.

A win would be a huge step in the right direction, but both teams have a lot to prove Sunday night.

Both teams have new head coaches with Tata Martino leading Mexico and Gregg Berhalter for the Americans.

A win for Team USA would be its first Gold Cup title since 2017. Mexico last won it in 2017.

Since 1991, Mexico has 7 titles to the US’s 6.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. central on Fox Sports 1.