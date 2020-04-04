President Donald Trump holds conference call with Major-league sports commissioners

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 12: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalists while hosting Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office at the White House March 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Taoiseach Varadkar is in Washington for the annual celebration of St. Patrick’s Day and to participate in the traditional Shamrock Bowl presentation. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the sports world awaits a highly-anticipated but unknown return date, on Saturday they had an opportunity to potentially get a few answers.

Commissioners from all of the major sports leagues were part of a conference call with President Donald Trump around noon ET on Saturday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the call included 12 participants such as the NBA’s Adam Silver, the WNBA’s Cathy Engelbert, Rob Manfred from the MLB, Roger Goodell from the NFL, the NHL’s Gary Bettman, the PGA Tour’s Jay Monahan, Dana White from the UFC, Vince McMahon from WWE, NASCAR’s John Middlebrook or Jim France and MLS commissioner Don Garber. No representative from the NCAA was on the call.

Schefter also reports Trump said on the call he believes the NFL season should start on time in September. He also said he hopes to have fans back in stadiums and arenas by August and September.