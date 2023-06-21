NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Hockey League announced the lineup of hockey stars, country music artists and entertainers who will serve as presenters for the 2023 NHL Awards in Nashville.

The celebration of the NHL’s best regular-season performances will be broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. on the TNT network. Tickets to the event are available for purchase here.

Host Dierks Bentley will be joined by his son, Knox Bentley, who is a budding hockey player and will serve as a special correspondent.

Scheduled presenters include Hockey Hall of Famers Willie O’Ree and Mark Messier; Nashville Predators legend Pekka Rinne; country music artists Jessie James Decker, LOCASH, Dustin Lynch, Trevor Rosen (Old Dominion), Darius Rucker, Jelly Roll and Trisha Yearwood; two-time Olympic medalist Sarah Nurse; Predators General Manager David Poile; comedian Nate Bargatze; WWE Superstar Sheamus; and broadcasters David Amber, Caroline Cameron and Anson Carter.

The 2023 NHL Awards broadcast will reveal the winners of 13 regular-season awards in a wide range of categories, including most valuable player (Hart Trophy), outstanding goaltender (Vezina Trophy), outstanding defenseman (Norris Trophy) and outstanding rookie (Calder Trophy); the Ted Lindsay Award, which is presented annually to the “most outstanding player” in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), will also be awarded.