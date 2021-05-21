Preds top Canes 5-4 in double overtime

Nashville Predators players celebrate after Matt Duchene scored the winning goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second overtime in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 5-4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – They’re back in this thing.

The Preds beat the Hurricanes 5-4 in double overtime to move the series to 2-1 in favor of Carolina.

The more than 12,000 fans in attendance got their money’s worth with nearly two extra periods of hockey. Matt Duchene ended things with five minutes left in the second overtime period.

Thanks to goals from Ryan Ellis, Filip Forsberg, Mikael Granlund and Ryan Johansen, Nashville found itself up 4-3 with less than four minutes remaining in regulation. An equalizer from Brett Pesce sent the game into extra time.

The series stays in Smashville for game four on Sunday. Puck drops at 1:30 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena.