Preds to open season at 15-percent capacity for home games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend home games when the Nashville Predators start the 2021 NHL season next month.

The Metro Public Health Department said Wednesday morning it will allow a maximum capacity of 15-percent at Bridgestone Arena when the Preds play during the month of January.

The department added it will evaluate how things go to decide the percentage of fans allowed for future home games.

The Preds will open their 2021 season on January 14 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Bridgestone Arena.