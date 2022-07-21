NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Nashville Predators offered forward Nino Niederreiter the perfect combination of a competitive team stocked with friends and former teammates along with a physical playing style.

His new two-year contract also gives him the flexibility to either hit free agency again or stick around if everything works out as he hopes. Niederreiter signed a two-year, $8 million deal to join a team he helped Carolina beat in the first round of the playoffs in 2021.

He said the Hurricanes had a really hard time beating the Predators. Signing the 29-year-old from Switzerland is Nashville’s biggest move since keeping forward Filip Forsberg off the market. Niederreiter ranked third on the Carolina Hurricanes with 24 goals last season.