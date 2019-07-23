Preds sign Colton Sissons to 7-year deal

Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons plays against the Dallas Stars during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Predators have announced the signing of centre Colton Sissons to a seven-year $20 million contract.

Sissons was scheduled to have a hearing on July 26 after filing for arbitration, but now it’s no longer necessary since both sides agreed to a long-term deal.

The 25-year old earning a significant pay raise from his three-year, $1.875 millon deal that expired on July 1.

Now, Sissons will count for $2.857 million against the cap through 2025-26.

“Colton will be an important part of our team for the next seven seasons, and we are happy he has made a long-term commitment to our organization and the city the Nashville,” general manager David Poile said in a press release.