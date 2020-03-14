Preds season ticket holders will get money back if season is canceled

FILE – In this April 29, 2018, file photo, Nashville Predators fans celebrate along with players after the Predators scored a goal against the Winnipeg Jets during Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in Nashville, Tenn. The Detroit Red Wings are desperately trying to keep fans filing into Little Caesars Arena while the allure of the relatively new facility wears off while the team goes through a painful rebuild. Every other team in the NHL _ and other leagues _ is also trying to give spectators good reason to come to the arena instead of enjoying games on TV from home or the local watering hole. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Right now the NHL season has been put on pause with the hope that play will resume in the near future. But with COVID-19 spreading across the United States there is still a lot of uncertainty and the season could still be lost.

The Nashville Predators, who are currently in a playoff spot, have six home games left in the regular season and President Sean Henry wants to make it clear if those games are canceled, money will be given back.

“If those games are lost, that money will be refunded to our season ticket holders, single-game buyers or whatever it may be,” said Sean Henry.

And that doesn’t go for just Predators games, that goes for all events held at Bridgestone Arena. If any event is postponed off the original date, you can request a refund and get it from the original point of purchase. If a game is canceled then it is an automatic refund.

Henry says all of the Predators partners and season ticket holders will hear from the representatives in the coming days.

“It’s all about communication, sharing what we know when we know it because that changes literally by the hour. We want to make sure that all of our season ticket holders, suite holders and partners are communicated to as possible,” added Henry.

The Predators have also canceled their “Preds & Threads” event and the wine festival. Henry says the organization will reach out to all supporters and buyers to see if they want an automatic refund or if they’d like to donate to other funds.