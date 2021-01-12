Preds lay out safety guidelines for fans at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When the Nashville Predators drop the puck at the start of the 2021 season, fans will not be there to witness it in person.

For the month of January, no fans are allowed at Bridgestone arena.

You better believe as soon as the Preds get the go-ahead from city officials to open up its doors to fans, they are ready to go.

Allowing fans to indoor hockey games won’t come without some major changes. First, masks are to be worn at all times while in the arena. The only exception is eating or drinking, but there are restrictions on that as well which I’ll detail later. Masks have to be worn over the nose and mouth and that doesn’t include gaiters, bandanas or masks with vents. Also, if you wear a face shield, a masks is still required.

Fans will be screened upon arrival and a major change this year is no bags allowed in the arena. The rule is, “if it can’t fit in your pocket, don’t bring it.” Another big change is no cash allowed.

The Nashville Predators provided a more extensive description of the new policies:

Guest Ingress and Egress

Fans will be required to complete a pre-event symptom screening and will also be subject to onsite temperature checks.

Each ticket will have a recommended entry time with a designated entrance.

Extended door times will be utilized to facilitate safe and socially distanced entry.

At the conclusion of the event, guests will be released by section (Even/Odd).

Concessions and Merchandise

Cashless transactions will be implemented throughout Bridgestone Arena with plexiglass partitions at every point of sale.

Concession stands will have limited menus to increase the efficiency of service and ensure safe handling.

A face covering or mask may be lowered only when actively eating or drinking at your designated seating location.

Capacity in the Nashville Locker Room Team Store and Pro Shop will be limited.

Additional merchandise locations will be open throughout the venue to enable a safe, socially distanced shopping experience.

Sanitization and Signage

Smashville Safe signage will be highly visible throughout the arena to remind fans of our policies.

Frequently touched areas will be sanitized prior to, during and after every event.

Hand sanitizer stations will be provided throughout the venue.

Touchless fixtures are present in all restrooms throughout the arena.

Additional Health and Safety Measures