Preds’ Johansen Not Apologizing For His ‘Slow’ Shootout Move

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Nobody would be mad if the National Hockey League got rid of the shootout in the regular season, right? One player who would answer that question with a resounding “YES,” is Nashville Predators’ centerman Ryan Johansen.

“To be honest, I’m not a huge fan of the shootout,” said Johansen.

He might not like the NHL’s tiebreaker method, but his goal is to help the Predators win, and he has found a move that works- slowing down as he approaches the goalie, then striking and many times finding success.

Johansen said, “I’m going to keep using it every time I get the opportunity because it’s nice to contribute and be a guy who can go out there and get it done.”

Johansen’s move is gaining attention after it was on full display in Nashville’s shootout win over Detroit on Tuesday, even gaining nicknames like ‘Slohansen’ and ‘Ry-Jo SLO-Mo.’ But this isn’t something he coordinated overnight, Johansen has been “slowing things down” since his early days with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“I think I started my career 0-7 or something, and I couldn’t score a goal. I was just trying some things and practicing, coming in slow and it kind of worked. I just stuck with it and found success,” he said.

Fans in Smashville are entertained by it, but goalies facing Johansen in a shootout are more likely annoyed.

“I haven’t had a goalie reach out to me or anything like that. I know it frustrates goalies sometimes coming in that slow, but it’s within the rules and it works for me. I’m going to keep doing it until they tell me I can’t.” added Johansen.