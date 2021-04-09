Preds injury list lengthens, Forsberg placed on IR

Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) plays against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Preds fans are having quite the emotional Roller coaster ride these days.

The results are spectacular with the team winning nine of their previous ten games, but the players are taking a hit.

On Friday, the Predators added four additional players to an already lengthy injury list.

The team placed Filip Forsberg on injured reserve. Additionally, rookie forward Eeli Tolvanen (lower body injury) and defenseman Dante Fabbro (upper body injury) are considered week-to-week and right wing Mathieu Olivier will miss four to six weeks with a lower body injury.

The recent additions come after the Preds topped Detroit 7-1 on Thursday night.

The four additional players join six other Predators on the injury list. According to the Associated Press, defenseman Ryan Ellis has already missed 20 games, forward Matt Duchene has missed 15, defenseman Mark Borowiecki has missed 14 games, forward Brad Richardson 15, and defenseman Alexander Carrier has been absent for three games.

Nashville is currently in fourth place in the Central division, having won eleven of their last thirteen games to gain a four-point edge over Chicago.