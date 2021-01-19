Preds-Hurricanes postponed following COVID issues with Carolina

Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes watches the action in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Preds and Hurricanes second game in a back-to-back won’t happen Tuesday night following COVID problems with Carolina.

In game one last night, the Hurricanes exploded in the third period with three goals to come out on top 4-2.

This is the first postponement Nashville has faced in the shortened 56-game NHL season and was scheduled to be just their fourth game played.

The team released this official statement:

“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.”

The rescheduled game will be announced at a later date.

Nashville’s next game will now be Friday against the Stars in Dallas.