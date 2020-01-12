Preds ground Jets, get 2nd win under Hynes

Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes, top, talks to his team during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Nashville Predators were on the ice for a rare Sunday matinee and they did not disappoint, taking down the Winnipeg Jets 1-0.

Juuse Saros was superb, picking up his 8th career shutout. It was the Predators first shutout since November 29th, when they iced Carolina 3-0.

Similar to Thursday, the Preds got off to a solid start. Yakov Trenin had a great steal and pass to Kyle Turris, who notched his 6th goal of the season, giving Nashville the 1-0 lead.

The Predators outshot the Jets 32-28 and for the most part it was a pretty clean game with just three penalties between the two teams. The Preds weren’t able to capitalize on their one power play opportunity, however they killed both Winnipeg power plays.

This is the team’s second straight win under new head coach John Hynes. They will be back in action on Tuesday at the Edmonton Oilers.