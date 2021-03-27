Preds GM David Poile announced as a 2021 TN Sports Hall of Fame inductee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile was announced as a 2021 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame inductee on Saturday.

Poile was honored during the first intermission of the Preds home game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The club shared a release detailing his Hall of Fame-worthy credentials:

The U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer attended Boston’s Northeastern University, where he was hockey team captain, leading scorer, and MVP for two seasons. He began his professional career as an administrative assistant with the Atlanta Flames expansion team and spent 10 years with the organization before becoming General Manager of the Washington Capitals in 1982.

Poile helmed the Capitals until 1997, when he came to Nashville to become the first ever General Manager of the Nashville Predators, a position he holds to this day. Along the way, Poile has become the longest tenured GM in the NHL, and the winningest GM in NHL history.

The 2021 inductee built the Predators roster from the ground up and has seen the organization reach the playoffs in 14 of the last 16 seasons. In 2016-2017, the Predators reached the Stanley Cup Final, and in 2017-2018, the team won the President’s Trophy, awarded to the team with the best overall record.

Poile has served on NHL’s Competition Committee since its formation, was appointed to the Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee in 2014, and has been involved with USA Hockey, highlighted by his service as GM of the U.S. Olympic Team in 2014 and Associate GM for the squad that took home the silver medal in 2010. In 2018, Poile was named to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

Poile is the 11th member of the Class of 2021. He joins the Voice of the Titans Mike Keith, U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone, Tennessee baseball star Todd Helton, former MTSU defensive standout Mike Caldwell, ETSU Basketball great Tommy Woods, Memphis women’s basketball coaching legend Mary Lou Johns, Tennessee football legend Bill Bates, Vanderbilt women’s basketball trailblazer Cathy Bender, Tennessee basketball star Reggie Johnson, and wheelchair basketball champion and Jackson native Brandon Rowland as inductees of the Class of 2021.

Established in 1966, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame honors figures from every sport including basketball, baseball, football, golf, soccer and track & field, along with coaches, teams, sports writers and others who made an impact. The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development oversees all operations along with the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors.

