Preds game at Dallas postponed due to inclement weather

Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes, right, and assistant coach Dan Lambert, left, watch the action against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

DALLAS, Texas (WKRN) – The winter weather is stretching across the southeast and impacting conditions for many including the Nashville Predators.

Their game Monday night against the Stars was officially postponed due to inclement weather in the Dallas area.

The NHL released this official statement in response to the postponement:

“Tonight’s game between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center has been postponed due to extreme weather conditions that have caused significant power outages in the Dallas area. Although both Clubs and the assigned on-ice officials are in Dallas, the League and the Stars made the decision upon the advice of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

A make-up date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.”

This is not the first game that has been postponed for Nashville this season. The first week of the season, they saw a game moved against the Hurricanes because of COVID issues with Carolina’s team.