Preds could clinch playoff spot with a win on Wednesday

Nashville Predators’ Brad Richardson, left, congratulates Juuse Saros after their win over the Columbus Blue Jackets’ in an NHL hockey game Monday, May 3, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Stanley Cup Playoffs are right around the corner, and the Nashville Predators have the chance to clinch a spot on Wednesday night in Columbus.

The Preds can punch their ticket to the postseason if they beat the Blue Jackets in regulation or overtime AND the Dallas Stars lose to the Tampa Bay Lightning in regulation.

Nashville has three more games remaining on its schedule and Preds head coach John Hynes said it’s all about controlling their own destiny at this point.

“We have the opportunity to take care of our business and get in. To be playing meaningful games this time of the year is exciting,” said Hynes.

Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm has been in this situation before and knows that while ideally they’d love to get in on Wednesday night, it’s not their only opportunity.

“It’s not a big thing for me. We just want to get in and that’s been the focus all year. If we get the opportunity to do it tonight, we’d love to do it, but if we can’t it’s not the end of the world. We can regroup and do it. We have some time left here,” said Ekholm.

And it looks like the Predators could be getting healthy at the right time. Hynes announced that defenseman Dante Fabbro and forward Colton Sissons could both be back in the lineup vs. Columbus.

Fabbro has missed 13th straight games dealing with an upper body injury. Sissons missed Monday’s game against the Blue Jackets and is currently listed as day-to-day with an upper body injury.

Puck drops at 6pm (CT) on Bally Sports South.