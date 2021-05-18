Preds announce new Ford Ice Center in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators are practicing what they preach by continuing to grow the game of hockey in Middle Tennessee.

The team’s latest endeavor is the announcement of a fourth hockey center in our area.

A new Ford Ice Center is on its way to Sumner County.

The 100,000-square-foot facility is a public-private partnership between the SS&E, Sumner County, the City of Gallatin and the City of Hendersonville.

“We think it’s important not to just maybe grow a fan in 20 or 30 years because that’s what it takes, but to give kids better options today, and because it becomes economic engines,” said Predators CEO and President Sean Henry. “Look what’s happening in Antioch, look what’s happening in Bellvue, look what’s happening in Montgomery County and what’s going to happen half a mile from here.”

The Predators have emphasized the importance of growing the game in this region because there hasn’t always been interest in hockey in the south.

“We are the envy of every hockey market in the country, without exception,” he said. “I should say the world because Canada envies us too. They used to call us non-traditional to mock us and make fun of us but, we’ve always embraced it. We love to be non-traditional. Because, if we weren’t non-traditional, we wouldn’t have the best experience in all of hockey at the games. If we weren’t non-traditional, we wouldn’t be helping construct hockey rinks throughout the state.”

The facility is set to open sometime in the summer of 2023.