Preds and partnerships help raise $2.7 million in tornado, COVID-19 relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Nashville Predators have stepped up when its city needed them most.

First, the tornadoes hit and then the COVID-19 virus shut down many local businesses. So, the Preds in partnership with the Predators Foundation, Bridgestone Arena and the Ford Ice Centers worked to raise $2.7 million dollars.

“A community’s strength comes through during and after misfortune and the response in the last 45 days has spoken volumes about our Middle Tennessee community,” Predators President and CEO Sean Henry said in a statement released by the team. “Commitment to our community has been a cornerstone of our franchise and we are focused on doing everything possible to help rebuild neighborhoods and provide resources and assistance that will allow all of us to return to a sense of normalcy as quickly and safely as possible.”

Throughout the month of April, the Predators foundation will distribute $700,000 to 168 local community service organizations. For more information on all of their relief efforts, head to their website.