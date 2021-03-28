Predators win 5th straight beating Chicago 3-2

Nashville Predators defenseman Matt Benning, left, and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) – Roman Josi scored with 6:33 left in the third period and the surging Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 for their fifth straight victory.

Viktor Arvidsson and Calle Jarnkrok scored on fluky plays in the first period for Nashville, which won for the seventh time in eight games .

Pekka Rinne stopped 27 shots.

Alex DeBrincat scored two goals 1:50 apart in the third period to tie the score for Chicago. Malcolm Subban finished with 28 saves.

On the tiebreaking goal, Josi skated in and beat Subban from the slot after taking a feed from Eeli Tolvanen to cap a pretty passing series after Chicago failed to clear its zone.

With the win the Predators take over 4th place in the Central Division with 37 point.