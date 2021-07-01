Predators trade Arvidsson to Los Angeles Kings for draft picks

Nashville Predators right wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) plays against the Florida Panthers in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It is the offseason for the Nashville Predators, but the team is already making moves. On Thursday, President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced that the team has acquired Los Angeles’ second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and Los Angeles’ third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft from the Los Angeles Kings for forward Viktor Arvidsson.

Arvidsson, 28, spent all seven seasons of his NHL career with the Predators. He scored over 30 goals twice, playing an big role on the team’s top line with center Ryan Johansen and forward Filip Forsberg. But his numbers trailed off in the last two seasons, going from a 2.6 points per 60 minutes average from 2016-19 to 1.8 points per 60 minutes over the last two seasons.

This season, Arvidsson had 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 50 games.

“We want to thank Viktor for all he did to propel our organization forward during his time with the Predators,” Poile said. “His work ethic, tenacity and goal-scoring ability – as shown by his franchise single-season record of 34 goals during the 2018-19 season – made him a key part of our teams that reached the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, won the 2018 Presidents’ Trophy and earned back-to-back Central Division titles. We wish him and his family all the best moving forward in Los Angeles.”

The Predators now have eight picks in the 2021 NHL Draft, which will be held virtually on July 23-24.