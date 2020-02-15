Predators top Blues 4-3 on Granlund’s power-play goal

Nashville Predators’ Mikael Granlund, left, of Finland, battles with St. Louis Blues’ Justin Faulk for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Mikael Granlund scored a power-play goal early in the third period after St. Louis had rallied from a two-goal deficit and the Nashville Predators held off the Blues 4-3.

Viktor Arvidsson, Matt Duchene, and Kyle Turris also scored for Nashville, which improved to 3-0 this season against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Jusse Saros made 24 saves to improve to 11-9-4 on the season. He has won five of his last six decisions. Zach Sanford, Jaden Schwartz, and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues.

The Predators now climb up the Wild Card Standings with 63 points, tied with Winnipeg for the four spot, but the Preds will get another opportunity to pick up points on Sunday when they host the Blues at Bridgestone Arena.