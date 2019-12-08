Predators take the win over Devils

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– PK Subban was back in Nashville Saturday night for the first time since being traded to the New Jersey Devils.

However, his old team did not take it easy on him.

About 40 seconds in, Daniel Carr netted one.

A minute later, Dane Fabbro scored.

Now, the Devils didn’t leave those two goals unanswered.

They scored two goals two minutes after that.

So, if you are keeping track, that was four goals in four minutes.

Things did slow down, but the Preds were still able to take the win.

The final score was 6-4.