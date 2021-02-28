Predators take down Blue Jackets 3-1, winning 4 out of last 5 games

Nashville Predators center Nick Cousins (21) is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators are starting to dig themselves out of a hole in the Central Division. The Predators took down the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Sunday, making it four wins in their last five games.

Predators’ forward Nick Cousins started of the scoring with a goal in the first period, tying the game at 1-1. Cousins, who is in his first season with the Preds, said he’s starting to feel the team’s chemistry building.

“I think our game is trending in the right direction. I think the last five games we’ve had a lot of consistency. It’s been good, but we have to keep it going. Obviously we dug ourselves a hole here that we got to get out of, but I really like our game right now,” said Cousins.

Eeli Tolvanen has become a weapon in the last few games. The youngster added a power play goal on Sunday, giving the Predators the 2-1 lead in the second period. Tolvanen said he continues to gain confidence on the top-line, playing with two veterans.

“I think playing on the line with Granny [Mikael Granlund] and Fil [Filip Forsberg], giving the puck to them you know you’re going to get it back. They are elite players in this league and so it’s a lot of fun playing with those guys,” said Tolvanen.

Newcomer Erik Haula also got on the scoresheet, getting the Predators’ first short-handed goal of the season late in the third period. And goalie Juuse Saros finished the weekend off with another win, making 28 saves.

Of the Predators 10 wins this season, five have come against Columbus.

Next Up: Predators host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.