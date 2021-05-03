Predators survive Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime

Nashville Predators’ Brad Richardson, left, congratulates Juuse Saros after their win over the Columbus Blue Jackets’ in an NHL hockey game Monday, May 3, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Roman Josi scored 3:24 into overtime and the Nashville Predators tightened their hold on a playoff spot with a 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Emil Bemstrom scored three goals in the third to rally Columbus from a 3-0 deficit before Josi ended it with his second goal of the night.

The Predators are dueling with Dallas for the Central Division’s fourth playoff spot and increased their lead to four points with the Stars’ overtime loss to Florida.

Nashville has three games remaining and the Stars have four. The Predators play the Blue Jackets once again in Columbus Wednesday night.