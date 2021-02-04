Predators stun Panthers 6-5 in OT

Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) and right wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) celebrate with left wing Filip Forsberg, center, after Forsberg scored the winning goal during an overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Filip Forsberg scored in regulation and overtime, and the Nashville Predators beat the Florida Panthers 6-5.

Forsberg also had three assists for the first 5 point game of his career as Nashville stopped a two-game slide.

“I thought we got rewarded this time,” Forsberg said, “I thought we earned more than we got in the Tampa 3rd period, we obvioiusly came back strong there too. We got two huge goals, obviously great shots by Jose and Duchy and battled back and obviously a huge two points.”

Matt Duchene scored twice, and Roman Josi and Calle Jarnkrok had the other goals for the Predators.

Nashville was down 5-3 before Josi scored with 2:06 left in the third. Duchene then tied it with his second of the season with 56.8 seconds left in regulation.

Jonathan Huberdeau had three goals and two assists for the Panthers. It was his first career hat trick.

Pekka Rinne came off the bench to start the third period for Nashville and stopped all 12 shots he faced.