Predators stun Panthers 2-1 for 2nd straight win

Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19) is congratulated by teammates after he scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Calle Jarnkrok scored twice, leading the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

Juuse Saros made 40 saves and the Predators beat the Panthers for the first time in four games.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves and lost for the first time in seven starts. The Panthers had their four-game win streak snapped.

The Predators improved to 3-2-1 on their 8 game road trip and have put together back to back wins at Tampa Bay and at Florida.