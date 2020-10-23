Predators stir up staff, add Todd Richards as an assistant

FILE – In this Dec. 13, 2014, file photo, Columbus Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards talks with an official during an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Columbus, Ohio. Richards has had plenty of time to plot his next adventure after the Blue Jackets fired him in October. Richards decided to join the Tampa Bay Lightning as an assistant as part of a bevy of moves over the past two weeks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators continue to make moves, this time it pertains to their staff. General Manager David Poile announced on Friday that the team has hired Todd Richards as an assistant coach.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to bring in Todd and his expansive coaching background to our staff,” Poile said. “He not only has an experienced resume, but a winning one as well, and further added to it this past season by winning the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay.”

Richards has ties to the Predators, rising through the professional ranks in the organization with the Milwaukee Admirals. Preds head coach John Hynes said he’s excited to have that type of experience joining the staff.

“He brings a wealth of experience and leadership to our staff and players. His work ethic, teaching ability and communication skills – as well as his experience in winning the Stanley Cup – will be a tremendous benefit to our team moving forward,” said Hynes.

Richards resume is stacked. He won the 2020 Stanley Cup as an assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning and brings 12 seasons of NHL coaching experience to the Predators organization. During his four-season tenure with the Lightning, he helped lead Tampa Bay to a league-best 201 victories in that span, the 2018-19 Presidents’ Trophy and two Atlantic Division titles in addition to the Cup.

Before landing the assistant role in Tampa Bay, Richards spent five seasons as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, leading them to back-to-back 40-win seasons in 2013-14 and 2014-15. He became the first head coach in Columbus history to record three consecutive winning records.

While in Columbus, Richards also coached current Predators centerman Ryan Johansen.

As for Richards NHL head coaching career, it began with the Minnesota Wild, where he led the organization to two straight winning seasons from 2009-11.