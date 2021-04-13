Predators stay hot routing Lightning 7-2

Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Roman Josi had a goal and an assist in Nashville’s three-goal first period as the Predators beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-2 for their fifth win in six games.

Josi also had an assist in the third. Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and an assist, Rocco Grimaldi added a goal and an assist, and Tanner Jeannot and Mikael Granlund also scored.

Nashville salvaged a 2-6 mark in the season series as Juuse Saros made 21 saves and improved to 9-2-0 in his last 11 starts.

Brayden Point had a power-play goal and Yanni Gourde also scored for Tampa Bay.

With the win the Predators have 49 points for the season, four points ahead of Chicago for the 4th and final playoff spot in the Central Division.