Predators Sign Yakov Trenin to Two-Year Contract

Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin (32) of Russia waits for a face-off during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Nashville Predators are already making some moves in the offseason. President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced on Thursday that the team has signed forward Yakov Trenin to a two-year, $1.45 million contract worth $700,000 in 2020-21 and $750,000 in 2021-22.

Trenin skated in 21 games for the Predators last year. He tallied six points and nine penalty minutes, scoring his first career NHL goal on December 7th against New Jersey. Trenin would go on to score against the Los Angeles Kings less than a month later.

Before joining the Preds, the left winger out of Russia excelled for the Milwaukee Admirals. He had 35 points (20 goals, 15 assists) in only 32 games. While he didn’t have the same success in his time while in Nashville, he did enough to get noticed by Poile as a viable option in a bottom-six role.

Trenin was originally taken by the Predators in the second round (55th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

(The Nashville Predators contributed to this article).