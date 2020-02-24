Predators sign Rocco Grimaldi to two-year extension

Nashville Predators right wing Rocco Grimaldi (23) celebrates his goal with defenseman Roman Josi (59) during the first period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Monday was trade deadline day in the NHL but the biggest move by Predators general manager David Poile was a new contract for Rocco Grimaldi.

Grimaldi earned a two-year, $4-million contract that will pay him $2-million each of the next two seasons..

The 27-year old forward is having the best season of his career with 10 goals and 20 assists in 58 games. He is also averaging a careeer high 12:46 of ice time per game and under new coach John Hynes that number has jumped to 13:21. Grimaldi had 5 goals and 8 assists in 53 games last season.

Effort, hustle and offensive skills have made Grimaldi a noticeable player this season as the Predators have struggled for any kind of consistency, especially from their front line forwards.

