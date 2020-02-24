Predators sign Rocco Grimaldi to two-year extension

Monday was trade deadline day in the NHL but the biggest move by Predators general manager David Poile was a new contract for Rocco Grimaldi.
Grimaldi earned a two-year, $4-million contract that will pay him $2-million each of the next two seasons..
The 27-year old forward is having the best season of his career with 10 goals and 20 assists in 58 games. He is also averaging a careeer high 12:46 of ice time per game and under new coach John Hynes that number has jumped to 13:21. Grimaldi had 5 goals and 8 assists in 53 games last season.
Effort, hustle and offensive skills have made Grimaldi a noticeable player this season as the Predators have struggled for any kind of consistency, especially from their front line forwards.