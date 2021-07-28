Predators sign Granlund to a four-year deal, $20 million dollar contract

Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund, of Finland, plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville, Tenn. (Nashville Predators/WKRN)– The Nashville Predators are bringing back ‘Granny.’

Preds’ General Manager David Poile announced on Wednesday that the team has signed forward Mikael Granlund to a four-year, $20 million contract.

“Signing Mikael to a contract that will keep him here in Nashville was a priority for us as we entered the free agency period,” Poile said. “He has been one of our most consistent players since he joined the Predators, played a crucial role in helping turn our team around last season and fits in extremely well with our team chemistry and the identity we are trying to build. We’re excited to see his continued impact in all three zones of the ice for the next several years and know he and his leadership will be instrumental in helping with the growth of the young group of forwards we’ve assembled.”

Granlund tied for the Predators lead in goals with 13 and was fourth in points with 27 during the 2020-21 season, his third season with the team.

And his numbers have improved under head coach John Hynes. Since Hynes took over on Jan. 7, 2020, Granlund leads the team in goals (24) and average time on ice (19:20) and is second to only Filip Forsberg in points (43).

The Predators also made other moves on Wednesday, signing goaltender David Rittich to a one year at $1.25 million. The 28-year-old, who will be the backup for Juuse Saros, had a 2.86 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in 19 games with the Calgary Flames and Maple Leafs.

The Preds also signed defenseman Matt Tennyson to a two-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 at the NHL level in both seasons.