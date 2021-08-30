Predators sign Eeli Tolvanen to 3-year, $4.35 million deal

by: Associated Press

Nashville Predators right wing Eeli Tolvanen (28) plays against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Nashville Predators have signed forward Eeli Tolvanen to a three-year, $4.35 million deal. General manager David Poile announced the deal Monday. The 22-year-old Tolvanen just finished his first full NHL season. He scored 22 points in 40 games. His 11 goals ranked fourth on the Predators and were the most by a Nashville rookie since Filip Forsberg had 26 in 2014-15. The native of Vihti, Finland, tied for first among NHL rookies with four game-winning goals and tied for second in power-play goals. He had three multi-point games. Tolvanen was the 30th overall draft pick in 2017.

