Predators sign defenseman Mark Borowiecki to two-year, $4 million contract

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Nashville Predators have added some “grit” and “sandpaper” to their roster on Friday signing defenseman Mark Borowiecki (BOHR-vee-YHET-skee) to a two-year, $4 million contract.

“One of our objectives at the start of free agency was to improve our depth at defense and Mark’s signing goes a long way toward accomplishing that,” Predators general manager David Poile said. “He adds an element of toughness that we were missing on the back end, as well as being a natural leader and strong penalty killer.”

Borowiecki, who comes over from the Ottawa Senators, is coming off a 2019-20 campaign that saw him record career highs in goals (7), assists (11), points (18) and average time on ice (17:56) in 53 games.

A veteran of nine NHL seasons – all spent with Ottawa – the 6-foot-1, 207-pound blueliner has compiled 51 points (15g-36a) and 647 penalty minutes in 375 career games since making his League debut on Jan. 19, 2012. His 1,505 hits since his first full NHL season in 2014-15 are the third-most among all NHL players and 710 more than the next-closest Ottawa skater, while his 585 blocked shots are tied for the second-most on the Sens in that time span.

Borowiecki, who served as an alternate captain for the Senators last season, has suited up for eight career Stanley Cup Playoff games, averaging 14:54 of ice time.

Originally drafted by the Senators in the fifth round of the 2008 NHL Draft, Borowiecki has also appeared in 185 career AHL contests with the Binghamton Senators, winning the Calder Cup in 2011 and earning a spot in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2012.

Of the ice, Borowiecki is known for his work in the community, doing several good Samaritan acts of kindness, he is actively involved with LGBT charities and supports Canadian military members through the Soldier On program.

(The Nashville Predators also contributed to this article).