Predators sign center Brad Richardson

In a case of, can’t beat’em, sign’em, the Nashville Predators signed center Brad Richardson to a 1-year, $1-million contract Monday.

The 35-year old Richardson has played 15 NHL seasons and in the last one ended the Nashville Predators stay in the playoff with an overtime goal in the clinching game for the Coyotes.

Richardson had only 11 points, with 6 goals and 5 assists last season in 59 games for Arizona. He has scored at least 10 goals in five different seasons including a career high 19 in the 2018-19 season with the Coyotes.

For his career Richardson has posted 242 points (106g-136a) in 808 games with stops in Colorado, Los Angeles, Vancouver and Arizona, serving as an alternate captain the last three seasons with the Coyotes.

Richardson also has 13 points in 59 career playoff games with 7 goals and 6 assists.