Predators shutout Blackhawks 3-0, Arvidsson leaves game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators jumped back in the win column on Saturday afternoon with the 3-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. The Preds now have seven victories in their last eight games.

Juuse Saros continues to be solid in net. He made 41 saves on Saturday and improved to 6-2 since returning from injury.

Eeli Tolvanen, Colton Sissons and Luke Kunin scored for the Predators, who are now 5-0 this season against the Blackhawks.

But the win did come at a cost. Forward Viktor Arvidsson was involved in a 2nd period collision with the Blackhawks’ Kirby Dach. Arvidsson was slow to get up, and was eventually helped off the ice and into the tunnel

The latest update is that he suffered and ‘upper’ body injury and is considered day-to-day.

Unfortunately, injuries have hit the Predators hard throughout the entire season, but there haven’t been excuses. Centerman Colton Sissons said he’s proud of how his team continues to overcome adversity.

“It hasn’t been easy on us. The schedule is one thing, but with the added injuries, with some very key players out of our lineup, we have guys stepping up all the time. It’s been awesome and fun to be a part of.

Head Coach John Hynes has preached ‘next man up mentality,’ but he also likes what his ‘everyday’ players have been doing as well.

“You can survive the amount of injuries and situations we’ve gone through if you don’t have players that are prepared to come in and play. But also give credit to the guys that have been on the grind here because they deserve that much, if not more credit,” said Hynes.

With the win the Predators pick up two points and are now in sole possession of fourth place in the Central Division standings. Nashville will head back on the road for a two-game set with Detroit, starting on Tuesday.