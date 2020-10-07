Predators select goalie Yaroslav Askarov in 1st round

Predators general manager David Poile pulled off a draft night surprise taking 6-4 Russian goalie Yaroslav Askarov with the 11th overall pick in the NHL Draft.

The 18-year old Askarov was the top ranked international goalie by NHL Central Scouting and has drawn rave reviews considered many the best goalie prospect since Carey Price or the best goalie prospect they have ever seen.

“Iaroslav is an elite, elite prospect,” Predators Assistant GM/Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty said. “The talent level and the athleticism stands out right away. We compare his athleticism to that of Pekka Rinne or (Los Angeles Kings goalie) Jonathan Quick, and he’s mature beyond his years in terms of his compete level and mental make-up. Even at such a young age, he’s proven himself in a men’s league by playing in the KHL over in Russia. We believe he was the best player available, and if you have a franchise goaltender on your hands, which we do believe he will be, you’re in a very good situation.”

We do not know when Askarov will be a Predator or even when he will come to North America. He is currently playing in the KHL in Russia were his 2-1-0 in his first three starts with a miniscule 0-.74 goals against average and a .974 save percentage.

Askarov also has starred internationally for Russia in the 2020 World Junior Championship, taking home a silver medal. He featured prominently in two of Russia’s international tournaments in 2019, winning gold at the U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and earning silver at the U-18 World Championship.

This is third time Poile has selected a goalie in the first round, the first two, Brian Finley and Chet Pickard did not pan out, but they did not come with the massive expectations of Askarov.