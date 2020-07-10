Predators schedule released as NHL and NHLPA ratify CBA extension and Return to Play Plan

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It’s time to play hockey, officially. On Friday, the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and NHL ratified a four-year extension to the Collective Bargaining Agreement (through 2025-26) and a Return to Play Plan.

The National Hockey League will start play with a five-game schedule of Stanley Cup Qualifiers on Saturday, Aug. 1, working toward the crowning of a Stanley Cup champion by early October.

The Nashville Predators will be one of the 12 Western Conference teams competing in Edmonton. They will face the Arizona Coyotes in the qualifying round, starting on Aug. 2nd.

Here is a full look at the Preds-Coyotes schedule:

G1: August 2nd

G2: August 4th

G3: August 5th

G4*: August 7th

G5*: August 9th

*If necessary

The start times for the three game windows in Edmonton (Western Conference games) – 1 p.m. CT, 5:30 p.m. CT and 9:30 p.m. CT – these may fluctuate by up to 30 minutes during the qualifying round.