Predators say “thank you” with a cup of joe, 2000 of them

It is a tough time for America’s health care professionals and today the Nashville Predators told them “we’ve got your back”.

Predator stars Roman Josi, Matt Duchene, Ryan Johansen and Pekka Rinne joined foreces with Dunkin’ to provide free coffee to the people who are putting themselves in danger every today to treat people suffering from Covid-19 and to help flatten the curve.

Wednesday was the first of 10 days over the next month Vanderbilt healthcare professionals can get a free cup of coffee at the locations on 21st Avenue or Elliston Place. The first 100 professionals to show their medical ID’s at each store get a free cup courtesy of the Preds and those four players.

Duchene said the decision to get involved was easy, “the true heroes in the world right now are the people on the front lines helping us through this pandemic. To just brighten up their day a little bit and buzz over to Dunkin and grab a coffee. If we can make their lives easier in any way, it’s such a small thing, but hopefully it can brighten up their day and keep pushing.”

Helathcare professionals can show their ID April 10, 15, 17, 22, 24 and 29, as well as May 1, 6 and 8 at either of those Dunkin’ locations.